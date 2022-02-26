OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. OLO updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
OLO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 3,022,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,793. OLO has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.
In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $610,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299 over the last 90 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
