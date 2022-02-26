OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. OLO updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OLO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 3,022,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,793. OLO has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $610,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

