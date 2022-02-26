Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $238.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

