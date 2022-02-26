National Pension Service Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $37,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.67 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $148.43 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.