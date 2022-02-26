Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 17,167 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after buying an additional 847,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

