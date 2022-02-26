Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.

FCX stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

