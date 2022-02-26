BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,068 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,447.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,517.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,512.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

