JB Capital LLC Makes New $829,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

