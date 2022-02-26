JB Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $105.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01.

