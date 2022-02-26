JB Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $72,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $260.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

