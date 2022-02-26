FBN Securities Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $160.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by FBN Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.45.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $48,829,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.