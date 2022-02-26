National Pension Service Has $40 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,824 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $39,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.