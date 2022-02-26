Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend payment by 142.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

