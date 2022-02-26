Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 6546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $73,013,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

