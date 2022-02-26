Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.330-2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.230-$5.450 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.13.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

