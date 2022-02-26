Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.06

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.06 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 30014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

