JG Boswell (BWEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BWEL opened at $1,010.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a one year low of $648.00 and a one year high of $1,040.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,003.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $967.31.
JG Boswell Company Profile (Get Rating)
