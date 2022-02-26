JG Boswell (BWEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWEL opened at $1,010.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a one year low of $648.00 and a one year high of $1,040.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,003.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $967.31.

Get JG Boswell alerts:

JG Boswell Company Profile (Get Rating)

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.