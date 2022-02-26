JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,534 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,691,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

