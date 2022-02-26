$57.59 Million in Sales Expected for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) to report sales of $57.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.47 million to $58.70 million. Pharming Group reported sales of $60.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year sales of $203.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.57 million to $204.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $253.05 million, with estimates ranging from $244.39 million to $261.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pharming Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAR traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Pharming Group has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.85.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

