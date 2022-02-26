Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
Shares of INSE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $15.81.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.