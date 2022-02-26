Step Finance (STEP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.51 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $583,314.08 and approximately $8.51 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.88 or 0.07104227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.85 or 1.00092784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

