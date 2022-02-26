Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $311.15 on Friday. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.78.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

