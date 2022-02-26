Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $4,567.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,350.67.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($99.28) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($117.39) to GBX 6,527 ($88.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($133.28) to GBX 6,100 ($82.96) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
NYSE GRUB opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
