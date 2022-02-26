Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $4,567.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,350.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($99.28) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($117.39) to GBX 6,527 ($88.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($133.28) to GBX 6,100 ($82.96) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE GRUB opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

