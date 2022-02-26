Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

EVBG stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.