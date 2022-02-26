Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Invitae updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 8,482,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Get Invitae alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 1,198.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.