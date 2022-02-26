Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of AROW opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 60.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.