Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Context Therapeutics.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 162,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

In related news, CEO Martin A. Lehr purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $41,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.