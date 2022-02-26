Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.76

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 31617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.