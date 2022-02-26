Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.33

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.33 and last traded at $79.03, with a volume of 98 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.70.

The firm has a market cap of $833.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.89.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 41.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $1,799,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 69.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.