National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.08

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 5173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $85,247.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 41.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 26.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

