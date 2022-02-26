SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.94

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

