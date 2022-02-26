Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,560 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $104.87 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

