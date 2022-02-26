Colony Group LLC Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 281,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

RVLV stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.