Colony Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.07 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.65 and its 200 day moving average is $381.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

