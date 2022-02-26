Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

