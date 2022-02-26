Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,926 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,126,000 after acquiring an additional 113,182 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

