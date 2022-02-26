National Pension Service Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $43,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,156,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $276.63 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $230.89 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.82 and a 200 day moving average of $287.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

