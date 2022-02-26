Centiva Capital LP Purchases 5,750 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $71.97 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.