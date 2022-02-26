Centiva Capital LP Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Associated Banc Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.