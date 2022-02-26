Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 4,633 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in WEX by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in WEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,590,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX opened at $165.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average of $160.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

