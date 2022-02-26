Centiva Capital LP Takes $791,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

