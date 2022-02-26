$12.24 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.80 million and the lowest is $11.68 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $52.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.36 million to $53.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.90 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marchex.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Marchex stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 25,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,200. The company has a market cap of $81.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

