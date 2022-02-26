iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,418,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 28,965,805 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $22.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $683,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

