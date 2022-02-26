Phantasma Hits Market Cap of $143.64 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $143.64 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,217.70 or 0.99998180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00073414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023262 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.00307182 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

