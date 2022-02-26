eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.95 billion.eBay also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

