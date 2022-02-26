Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Personalis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $10.28 on Friday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $460.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Personalis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

