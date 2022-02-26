S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $380.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.