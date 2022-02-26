Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 236,885 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,885 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,882,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after buying an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after buying an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,601,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

