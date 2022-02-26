Colony Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $192.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.24. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

