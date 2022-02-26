Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MET stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

