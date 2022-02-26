Evercore ISI Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $225.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $117.49 and a 12-month high of $390.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after acquiring an additional 612,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

